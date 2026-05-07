Celina Jaitly Breaks Down While Cleaning Late Son Shamsher's Grave, Opens Up On Custody Dispute

Celina Jaitly has shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram showing her emotional breakdown while visiting and cleaning the grave of her late son Shamsher. The video, posted amid her divorce proceedings with Austrian hotelier Peter Haag, gives a detailed explanation of her "trauma as a mother."

In the video, Jaitly is seen cleaning the grave of her twin son Shamsher, who passed away due to a heart condition. Through the deeply moving post, she highlighted her personal struggles, including the denial of communication with her other children.

She started the caption writing, "I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing …."

ALSO READ | 'No Intention To Offend Anybody': Nora Fatehi Appears Before NCW Over Sarke Chunar Song Controversy

Highlighting her painful story as a mother, she wrote, "Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born."

Jaitly addressed her sacrifices in the marriage and wrote, "I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband's career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse.."

She alleged facing legal challenges, writing, "Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!"

Highlighting the situation, she added, "There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father."

Jaitly described the divorce notice she received and her repeated efforts for an amicable resolution. She wrote, "In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him. I REPEATEDLY SOUGHT AN AMICABLE SEPARATION IN GOOD FAITH, PRIORITIZING ONLY THE WELFARE OF THE CHILDREN. THESE EFFORTS ARE ALWA MET WITH DEMANDS RELATING TO MY PREMARITAL ASSETS & UNREASONABLE CONDITIONS INTENDED TO STRIP ME OF MY FREEDOM & DIGNITY EVEN AFTER DIVORCE."

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela Breaks Silence On Nandamuri Balakrishna's Behaviour And Controversial Viral Clips

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag got married in 2011. They welcomed twin sons Winston Jaitly Haag and Viraaj Jaitly Haag in March 2012. In 2017, they had another set of twins, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag. Shamsher passed away soon after birth due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

Celina Jaitly featured in Bollywood films like No Entry, Thank You, Golmaal Returns, Apna Sapna Money Money, and others.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.