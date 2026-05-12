Avoid Destination Weddings Abroad, Opt For Online School Classes: PM Modi Continues Austerity Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday doubled down on his austerity push and appealed to people to avoid destination weddings abroad and reduce consumption of edible oils amid the Middle East crisis, while suggesting holding temporary online classes for school students.

He reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and electric vehicles by citizens, and urged people to defer gold purchases in view of the crisis, which has caused large-scale global disruptions.

As a fragile ceasefire holds in the Middle East, a region on which India relies heavily for crude oil and gas imports, Modi appealed to people to limit foreign travel and opt for work from home, a pandemic-era practice, wherever possible.

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel built by the Patidar community, the PM refrained from giving a direct reply to the Opposition criticism of his earlier remarks on embracing austerity and instead doubled down on his appeal for following such measures.

He acknowledged the adverse impact on India of the West Asian conflict, which started on February 28 with joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran, severely disrupting global supply chains and driving up global oil prices.

"First came the COVID-19 crisis, followed by global economic challenges, and now rising tensions in West Asia. The impact of all these circumstances is continuously being felt across the entire world, and India is certainly not immune to it," the Prime Minister said.

He termed the situation arising from the conflict in West Asia as one of the major crises of this decade. "However, just as we were united in combating COVID-19, we will undoubtedly overcome this crisis as well," Modi told the gathering.

He noted digital technology has made many things easier and stressed the need to prioritise virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements in both government and private offices. "I would also urge certain schools to prioritise the arrangement of online classes for the time being," the PM said.

He said his government was making continuous efforts to ensure minimal impact of the crisis on common citizens, but stressed that the country needed the power of public participation.

"As citizens of India, we must prioritise our duties," he asserted, adding that whenever the country faced war or any major crisis in previous decades, citizens fulfilled their responsibilities upon the government's appeal.

"Today, too, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our duties, thereby alleviating the burden placed on the nation's resources," he insisted.

He pointed out India spends "hundreds of thousands of crores of rupees" in foreign currency on imports and noted that prices of goods sourced from abroad were rising sharply while global supply chains had been disrupted.

"Through every small and big effort, we must reduce our consumption of imported products and refrain from personal activities that involve the expenditure of foreign currency," the PM maintained.

The Prime Minister appealed to people to avoid foreign vacations and destination weddings abroad, saying such activities involve significant expenditure of foreign currency.

"It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India," he stated, adding that places like the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat could serve as a major tourism and destination wedding hub.

Referring to crude oil imports, Modi said a large part of the world sources oil from the same region (West Asia) that is currently embroiled in conflict.

"Therefore, until the situation returns to normalcy, we must all come together to undertake small, collective resolutions," he said, adding that he had raised the issue during his visits to Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday.

The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to reduce the use of petrol and diesel wherever possible and switch to Metro services, electric buses and public transport.

"Promote carpooling; those who own cars should carry multiple passengers in a single vehicle, and those who own electric two-wheelers should step forward to assist others," he said.

The Prime Minister called for reduced consumption of edible oils, saying the country spends significant foreign exchange on their imports.

"A substantial amount of the nation's wealth also flows abroad due to the import of gold. I urge all of you to defer the purchase of gold until conditions return to normal; there is no immediate necessity for it (gold buying)," he stressed.

Modi urged people to promote local products and advised cultivators to opt for natural farming to reduce reliance on fertilizers, another major imported commodities for India.

"The need of the hour is to transform 'vocal for local' into a mass movement and to embrace local products instead of foreign goods," he said.

Modi affirmed collective efforts by 140 crore Indians could become the country's greatest strength and asserted that no crisis should be allowed to impede its development journey.

Referring to recent assembly election results, the Prime Minister said the outcomes in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, where the BJP or its allies have emerged victorious, had created enthusiasm across the country.

He praised the BJP's impressive performance in the recent local body polls in his home state of Gujarat, saying the results were being discussed across the country.

"The people of Gujarat have always prioritised political stability," Modi stated, adding that economic growth accelerates wherever political stability prevails.

At the event, nine prominent Patidar organisations, including Sardar Dham and Umiya Dham, conferred the 'Sardar Gaurav Ratna' award on Modi for his contribution to the nation. After the event, the PM held a 1.5-km-long roadshow in Vadodara.

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