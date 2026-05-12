Technical Stock Calls: Check Kush Bohra's Top Buy Calls Of The Day | May 12, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, has identified high-conviction trading ideas for the session on Tuesday, focusing on the pharmaceutical, power infrastructure, and consumer durables sectors.

Top picks include bullish setups in Alembic Pharma and Genus Power, alongside a tactical short position in Blue Star May Futures following its recent earnings announcement.

​Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharma is in focus as the company prepares for its Q4 and FY26 earnings call scheduled for May 15. While the US generic business faces pricing pressures, recent USFDA approvals for products like Fingolimod and Tretinoin provide a positive long-term narrative. Bohra sees a tactical buying opportunity ahead of the results.

​Target 1: Rs 810

​Target 2: Rs 830

​Stop Loss: Rs 770

​Genus Power Infrastructures

​Target 1: Rs 335

​Target 2: Rs 343

​Stop Loss: Rs 320

​Blue Star (May Futures)

​Action: Sell May Futures

​Target 1: Rs 1,650

​Target 2: Rs 1,630

​Stop Loss: Rs 1,690

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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