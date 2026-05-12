Can You Open A PPF Account For Children? Step-By-Step Process, Withdrawal, Tax Rules, And More — Explained

Financial planning is one of the important parts when it comes to a child's future. Children's needs and expenses increase with age, and many major life goals require a large amount of money. This makes it necessary for the parents to build a financial safety net for their children, as the right investment can help parents prepare for future expenses such as higher education, healthcare needs, skill development courses, or marriage.

Parents often consider various investment options such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for girl children), mutual funds, fixed deposits, or child insurance plans. Among these, PPF remains a popular option because it offers guaranteed returns backed by the government.

But the question arises whether parents can open a PPF account for children.

The answer is yes, parents and legal guardians can open a PPF account for children in India. A minor is eligible to have a PPF account, but it must be managed by a parent or guardian until the child becomes an adult.

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What Is A Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account?

PPF is considered one of the safest long-term investment options. Under the rules, only one PPF account can be opened in the name of a minor child. The parent or guardian operates the account on behalf of the child until the child turns 18.

The minimum annual deposit required in a PPF account is between Rs 100 and Rs 500, while the maximum limit is Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. The combined contribution made by a parent in their own PPF account and the child's PPF account cannot exceed the overall Rs 1.5 lakh annual limit.

A PPF account has a lock-in period of 15 years. However, partial withdrawals are allowed after specific conditions are met, according to PPF rules.

How To Open A PPF Account For Children?

Parents or legal guardians can open a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account for a minor child through authorised banks or post offices in India.

Eligibility

The child must be below 18 years of age.

Only one PPF account can be opened in the name of one child.

The account is operated by a parent or legal guardian until the child becomes an adult.

Documents Required

Parents usually need to submit:

Child's birth certificate

Parent or guardian's Aadhaar card and PAN card

Address proof

Guardian's Passport-size photographs

PPF account opening form

Some banks may also ask for additional KYC documents.

Steps To Open A Minor PPF Account

Visit a bank or post office that offers PPF facility.

Fill out the PPF account opening form for minors.

Submit the required documents.

Deposit the minimum opening amount.

The account will be activated after verification.

Many banks also allow customers to open a PPF account online through net banking if the parent already has an account with the bank.

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