Rs 100 Daily Investment In SIP: Here's How Much It Can Make In 10, 20, And 30 Years

Many of us believe that building wealth requires a massive inheritance or a fat monthly salary. However, the secret to financial freedom often lies not in the amount you invest, but in the consistency and time you give your money to grow.

What if you could start with just Rs 100 a day? Thanks to Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, this small daily habit can grow into a substantial corpus over time through the power of compounding and rupee-cost averaging.

An SIP allows investors to put a fixed amount into mutual funds at regular intervals. SIPs are popular among retail investors because they encourage financial discipline and reduce the pressure of timing the market.

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If you invest Rs 100 every day, it roughly translates to around Rs 3,000 per month. Over time, the returns generated by your investment also begin to earn returns, creating the compounding effect that significantly boosts wealth creation.

Equity mutual funds in India have historically delivered average annual returns of around 10–15% over long periods, although returns are never guaranteed and markets remain subject to fluctuations.

For illustration purposes, let us assume an average annual return of 12%.

1. Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs For 10 Years:

Daily investment: Rs 100

Tenure: 10 years

Total investment: Rs 3.65 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 3.4 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 7.05 lakh

2. Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs For 20 Years:

Daily investment: Rs 100

Tenure: 20 years

Total investment: Rs 7.3 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 23.18 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 30.48 lakh

3. Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs For 30 Years:

Daily investment: Rs 100

Tenure: 30 years

Total investment: Rs 10.95 lakh

Expected rate of returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 97.3 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.08 crore

After a decade, your discipline starts to show visible results. You would have invested Rs 3.65 lakh, and your money has nearly doubled. While Rs 7.05 lakh might not buy a luxury flat, it is a fantastic fund for a child's higher education or a substantial down payment on a new car.

The real strength of compounding becomes visible over longer periods.

Continuing the same Rs 100 daily SIP for 20 years would result in a total investment of roughly Rs 7.3 lakh. However, the estimated corpus could rise to over Rs 30 lakh at 12% annual returns.

Investors who stay disciplined for three decades often witness the most dramatic growth.

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A Rs 100 daily SIP maintained for 30 years would involve a total investment of approximately Rs 10.95 lakh. Yet, the estimated corpus will climb to over Rs 1 crore, assuming a 12% annualised return.

This illustrates why financial experts repeatedly emphasise starting early rather than waiting for a higher income before investing.

A Rs 100 daily SIP proves that wealth creation does not always require large investments. What matters more is consistency, patience and staying invested for the long term. Investing Rs 100 daily may seem insignificant today, but in 20-30 years, it could fund major life goals or provide financial independence.

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