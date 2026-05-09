PB Fintech Secures SEBI Approval For Stockbroking License To Offer Debt Securities

PB Fintech Ltd.'s subsidiary, PB Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd., has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as a stock broker in the debt segment on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

PB Fintech is the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. Policybazaar is one of the country's most prominent digital insurance aggregators. Paisabazaar is one of India's largest online marketplaces for financial products such as loans and credit cards.

PB Fintech Q4 Results

PB Fintech's net profit jumped to 53.5% at Rs 261 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 170 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, as per its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidated revenue of the Policybazaar parent advanced by 36.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,061 crore in comparison to Rs 1,508 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 94.3% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore. Margins expanded to 10.6% from 7.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

PB Fintech Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 53.5% at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 170 crore.

Revenue rises 36.7% at Rs 2,061 crore versus Rs 1,508 crore.

Ebitda surges 94.3% at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 112 crore.

Margin at 10.6% versus 7.4%

ALSO READ: PB Fintech Q4 Result: Policybazaar Parent Posts 54% Jump In Net Profit; Margins Expand

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.