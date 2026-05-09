Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Universe Expanding? Producer Says 'Something Up Our Sleeves'

The conversation around Dhurandhar is far from slowing down. Just weeks after Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominated the box office, a fresh statement from producer Jyoti Deshpande has reignited speculation about what comes next for the action franchise fronted by Ranveer Singh.

While there is still no official announcement about a third film, the latest update has convinced fans that the makers are preparing something connected to the Dhurandhar universe before the end of 2026.

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Producer Hints - ‘We Are Not Done Yet'

Speaking during a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Jyoti Deshpande hinted that audiences may soon get another surprise linked to the franchise.

“Dhurandhar, we are not done with it yet. Hopefully, we will have a surprise for the audience later on in the year. Something up our sleeves,” she said.

The comment immediately triggered theories online. Some fans believe the team may be quietly developing Dhurandhar 3, while others suspect a spin-off project or expansion of the spy universe could already be in motion.

Rakesh Bedi Denies Part 3

Rumours about a third installment began circulating soon after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays an important role in the franchise as Jameel Jamali, recently downplayed those reports.

In an interview with Zoom, the veteran actor stated that he does not believe Dhurandhar Part 3 is being planned. He added that although Dhurandhar can continue as a franchise with different actors and stories, the arc of the spy character shown in the existing films concludes.

Still, he acknowledged that audience curiosity around another installment remains extremely high.

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BTS Film Rumoured

Interestingly, industry chatter now suggests that the “surprise” mentioned by the makers may not necessarily be a full-fledged Part 3.

The team could instead be preparing a special feature focused on the making of the Dhurandhar films. The project is expected to include behind-the-scenes footage, unseen moments from production and interviews with the cast and crew.

The Buzz Continues

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise follows the journey of spy agent Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

Whether it turns out to be a third film, spin-off or documentary-style feature, one thing is clear — the makers are not ready to leave the Dhurandhar universe behind just yet.

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