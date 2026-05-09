Athiradi Paid Premieres From May 13: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All About Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Film

The much-anticipated Malayalam film Athiradi is set to arrive in theatres next week with early paid preview shows before its official release. Actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph confirmed on Friday that the film will have special premiere screenings on May 13.

Sharing the update through social media, Basil revealed that the paid previews will begin from 6:30 p.m. in selected theatres across different regions. The film is officially scheduled to release worldwide on May 14.

Early Premieres Before Release

The decision to hold paid previews comes at a time when several Malayalam films are using advance screenings to build strong audience response and social media buzz before release day. With excitement already growing around the project, the makers appear confident about the film's appeal among younger audiences.

The movie has also completed censor formalities and has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, making it suitable for viewers of all age groups.

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Athiradi Movie Plot And Genre

Athiradi is described as a campus-based action entertainer packed with humour, emotions and energetic action sequences.

While the makers have kept major plot details under wraps, the film is expected to revolve around youthful characters and high-energy conflicts set against a college backdrop.

Athiradi Movie Cast And Crew

The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead alongside Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan in key roles. The supporting cast includes Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Riya Shibu.

Interestingly, the film marks the directorial debut of Arun Anirudhan, who previously co-wrote films such as Minnal Murali and Padayottam.

The screenplay of Athiradi has been co-written by Arun Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria, who previously collaborated on Kaathal – The Core.

The film also marks Basil Joseph's debut as a producer, with the project backed by him in association with Dr Ananthu Entertainments. Apart from Basil and Ananthu, the film is co-produced by Tovino Thomas and filmmaker-cinematographer Sameer Thahir.

The technical team includes cinematographer Samuel Henry, editor Chaman Chakko and music composer Vishnu Vijay.

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Much-Awaited May Release

With its posters and promotional videos already creating strong buzz online, Athiradi is now looking to build further excitement by holding paid preview shows ahead of its theatrical release.

The combination of campus drama, action and a star-driven cast could make the film one of the closely watched Malayalam releases of the month.

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