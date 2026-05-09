GHV Infra Projects Bags Rs 7,000 Crore Deal For EPC Works Regarding Tyre Manufacturing Unit

GHV Infra Prjojects Ltd. bagged a Rs 7,000 Crore order for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for a Green Field tyre manufacturing plant, according to an exchange filing from the company on Saturday.

The plant will have a capacity of 7.6 million tyres per annum on a Lump Sum Turnkey (LSTK) basis, located at Bekoko, Douala, Littoral Region, Cameroon. The consideration for the project is 630 million euros or Rs 7,000 crore.

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It is to be completed within 36 months from notice to proceed.

The company had previously secured a road construction contract worth Rs 815 crore, as per a filing from the firm on April 16.

The firm inked an agreement with APCO Infratech to undertake road construction and associated civil works in Maharashtra, with the project scheduled to be completed over a period of 30 months.

On April 14, the company announced that it an EPC contract worth Rs 1,250 crore from APCO Infratech for the development of expressway connectors between Jalna and Nanded in Maharashtra.

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The contract was for the development of expressway connectors between Jalna and Nanded in Maharashtra, with construction expected to be completed within 30 months from the commencement of the project.

It also won an EPC contract valued at Rs 840 crore from Ductor Americas Inc. for a renewable natural gas (RNG) and fertilizer project in Versailles, Ohio.

GHV Infra Projects Ltd is engaged in India's infrastructure development sector, focusing on EPC services for road construction and civil works.

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