Premier League Title Race: Man City Beat Brentford To Keep Title Hopes Alive, Pile Pressure On Arsenal

Manchester City's 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, May 9, has pushed the Premier League title race back into sharp focus, with Pep Guardiola's side ensuring Arsenal cannot afford a single mistake over the final stretch of the season.

City entered the weekend under pressure following a damaging 3-3 draw against Everton, a result that briefly shifted momentum towards Arsenal. But this dominant victory against Brentford at the Etihad restored the pressure on Arsenal and kept the title equation alive heading into the final two weeks of the campaign.

Brentford arrived in Manchester chasing a potential European place and frustrated City for long spells. Guardiola's side dominated the ball but lacked incision during a tense first hour.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Jérémy Doku cut through Brentford's defensive structure to open the scoring. Erling Haaland then doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a clinical finish that effectively decided the contest before Omar Marmoush added a third in injury time.

The win gives City renewed momentum at a stage where dropped points are likely to decide the title.

What The Result Means For The Title Race

Despite the victory, Arsenal remain top of the table on 76 points from 35 matches, with Manchester City close behind in second, on 74 points from 35 games.

What this means is that Arsenal still control their own destiny. If the Gunners win all three remaining matches, they finish on 85 points. They next take the field on Sunday, May 10, against relegation-battlers West Ham.

City, meanwhile, can only reach a maximum of 83 points if they win all their games. That means any Arsenal slip-up could reopen the door completely for Guardiola's side.

Here's a look at how the EPL 2025-26 points table stands after Manchester City vs Brentford:

Pos Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Arsenal 35 23 7 5 67 26 41 76 2 Man City 35 22 8 5 72 32 40 74 3 Man United 36 18 11 7 63 48 15 65 4 Liverpool 36 17 8 11 60 48 12 59 5 Aston Villa 35 17 7 11 48 44 4 58 6 Bournemouth 36 13 16 7 56 52 4 55 7 Brighton 36 14 11 11 52 42 10 53 8 Brentford 36 14 9 13 52 49 3 51 9 Chelsea 36 13 10 13 55 49 6 49 10 Everton 35 13 9 13 44 44 0 48 11 Fulham 36 14 6 16 44 50 -6 48 12 Sunderland 36 12 12 12 37 46 -9 48 13 Newcastle 35 13 6 16 49 51 -2 45 14 Leeds 35 10 13 12 47 52 -5 43 15 Palace 34 11 10 13 36 42 -6 43 16 Nottm Forest 35 11 9 15 44 46 -2 42 17 Tottenham 35 9 10 16 45 54 -9 37 18 West Ham 35 9 9 17 42 61 -19 36 19 Burnley 35 4 8 23 35 71 -36 20 20 Wolves 36 3 9 24 25 66 -41 18

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