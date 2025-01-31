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Premier League Title Race: Man City Beat Brentford To Keep Title Hopes Alive, Pile Pressure On Arsenal

Manchester City's win over Brentford kept Pep Guardiola's side firmly in the Premier League title race, piling pressure on Arsenal heading into the final weeks of the season.

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Premier League Title Race: Man City Beat Brentford To Keep Title Hopes Alive, Pile Pressure On Arsenal
Erling Haaland extended his lead in the Premier League Golden Boot race with his 26th league goal of the season.
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Manchester City's 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, May 9, has pushed the Premier League title race back into sharp focus, with Pep Guardiola's side ensuring Arsenal cannot afford a single mistake over the final stretch of the season.

City entered the weekend under pressure following a damaging 3-3 draw against Everton, a result that briefly shifted momentum towards Arsenal. But this dominant victory against Brentford at the Etihad restored the pressure on Arsenal and kept the title equation alive heading into the final two weeks of the campaign.

Brentford arrived in Manchester chasing a potential European place and frustrated City for long spells. Guardiola's side dominated the ball but lacked incision during a tense first hour.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Jérémy Doku cut through Brentford's defensive structure to open the scoring. Erling Haaland then doubled the lead 15 minutes later with a clinical finish that effectively decided the contest before Omar Marmoush added a third in injury time.

The win gives City renewed momentum at a stage where dropped points are likely to decide the title. 

What The Result Means For The Title Race

Despite the victory, Arsenal remain top of the table on 76 points from 35 matches, with Manchester City close behind in second, on 74 points from 35 games.

What this means is that Arsenal still control their own destiny. If the Gunners win all three remaining matches, they finish on 85 points. They next take the field on Sunday, May 10, against relegation-battlers West Ham. 

City, meanwhile, can only reach a maximum of 83 points if they win all their games. That means any Arsenal slip-up could reopen the door completely for Guardiola's side.

Here's a look at how the EPL 2025-26 points table stands after Manchester City vs Brentford: 

PosClubMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Arsenal35237567264176
2Man City35228572324074
3Man United361811763481565
4Liverpool361781160481259
5Aston Villa35177114844458
6Bournemouth36131675652455
7Brighton3614111152421053
8Brentford36149135249351
9Chelsea361310135549649
10Everton35139134444048
11Fulham36146164450-648
12Sunderland361212123746-948
13Newcastle35136164951-245
14Leeds351013124752-543
15Palace341110133642-643
16Nottm Forest35119154446-242
17Tottenham35910164554-937
18West Ham3599174261-1936
19Burnley3548233571-3620
20Wolves3639242566-4118

ALSO READ | RR, GT IPL 2026 Qualification Scenario: Gujarat Titans Climb To Second With Dominant Win Over Rajasthan Royals 

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Premier League Title Race: Man City Beat Brentford To Keep Title Hopes Alive, Pile Pressure On Arsenal

Premier League Title Race: Man City Beat Brentford To Keep Title Hopes Alive, Pile Pressure On Arsenal

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