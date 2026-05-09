Aamir Khan To Headline Lala Amarnath Biopic? Ashutosh Gowariker Reunion Sparks Buzz

Nearly 25 years after delivering the iconic sports drama Lagaan, actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker are reportedly set to reunite once again for another cricket-based story — this time inspired by real events.

Biopic Based On Real Events

The duo is developing a large-scale biographical drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Lala Amarnath.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, the film is currently in the advanced stages of development, with Gowariker deeply involved in shaping the screenplay and overall narrative. The project is expected to blend cricket history with personal drama, tracing Lala Amarnath's rise during one of the most turbulent phases in the subcontinent's history, the India-Pakistan partition era.

Cricket Meets Partition-Era India

The film is said to explore not just Lala Amarnath's achievements on the field, but also the emotional and political atmosphere surrounding his journey. Amarnath remains an iconic figure in Indian cricket history, remembered as the first Indian batter to score a Test century for India.

Reports suggest the makers are planning the project on a grand scale, with strong emphasis on authenticity, period detailing and extensive pre-production work before filming begins.

The screenplay has reportedly also received creative inputs from filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi, both known for collaborating with Aamir on critically acclaimed films in the past.

If the timelines remain unchanged, the untitled film is likely to go on floors around September 2026.

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The actor's reunion with Gowariker has already sparked excitement among fans, especially given the cultural impact of their previous collaboration.

Three Films Planned Back-To-Back

The Lala Amarnath drama could also mark the beginning of a busy work phase for Aamir Khan. Reports claim the actor is planning to shoot three films one after another, starting late next year.

After wrapping the sports drama, Aamir is reportedly expected to move to filmmaker Rahul Mody's startup-themed film alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

A sequel to 3 Idiots is also reportedly being discussed, which could bring Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani together once again after years. While there is no official confirmation yet, the reported lineup has already created major buzz among fans and the industry.

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