Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Closes Week 1 With Steady Collections

Riteish Deshmukh's historical action-drama Raja Shivaji continued its steady run on its first Thursday, collecting a low but decent amount as it completed one full week in theatres.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 7

On Day 7 (Thursday), the film has collected Rs 4.00 crore from a total of 6,128 shows, reports Sacnilk. These figures indicate a 5.9% drop from Day 6 (Wednesday's) net collection of Rs 4.25 crore.

The film has now collected a total India net of Rs 52.65 crore, while the total gross collections of India are valued at Rs 62.42 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Marathi: Being the primary driving force of the film, the Marathi version collected Rs 2.75 crore across 2,170 shows. The occupancy reported for Day 7 was an impressive 25.0%.

Hindi: The Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore from 3,958 shows. However, the occupancy stood low at 9.0%.

Occupancy - Day 7

Marathi (2D): The overall occupancy on Day 7 stood at 25.14%. Morning shows opened with a low occupancy of 10.86%, while afternoon shows surged to 25.0%. Evening and night shows witnessed further improvement, recording 31.14% and 33.57% respectively.

Hindi (2D): Day 7 recorded an overall occupancy of 10.27%. Morning shows started with a low 5.15%, while afternoon shows recorded 10.00%. Evening and night shows reported 10.69% and 13.08%, respectively.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Marathi (2D): Mumbai, with 640 shows recorded, 20.5%, while Pune, with 391 shows, saw 32.0% occupancy. Sangli, with 25 shows recorded, had the highest occupancy of the day at 31.3%. Nashik and Kolhapur also maintained strong occupancy above 28%.

Hindi (2D): Mumbai recorded 15.5% occupancy from 131 shows, while Pune achieved 19.5% with 64 shows. NCR managed just 6.5% occupancy from 355 shows, and Ahmedabad recorded a low 6.8% from 351 shows. Most other cities remained below 10%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 11.35 crore and enjoyed a solid opening weekend, collecting Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.00 crore on Sunday across both versions.

It also maintained decent numbers through weekdays, despite facing the typical weekday fallout. The film collected Rs 5.60 crore on Monday, Rs 4.90 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 4.25 crore on Wednesday. With Rs 4.00 crore on Thursday, the film officially closes Week 1 with Rs 52.65 crore.

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