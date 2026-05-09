Michael Vs The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: From Shows, Occupancy To Collections — Check Full Breakdown

Two Hollywood releases currently running in India, Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, are showing very different box office trends. While one banks on nostalgia around the King of Pop, the other rides on the popularity of a cult fashion franchise.

Day-Wise Collections Compared

On Day 16, Michael earned around Rs 1.31 crore, taking its India net collection to Rs 47.06 crore and gross to Rs 56.32 crore.

In comparison, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected around Rs 0.97 crore on Day 9, with total India net collections reaching Rs 20.42 crore and gross collections touching Rs 24.36 crore.

Michael clearly remains ahead in both total collections and sustained earnings.

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Opening Weekend Trends

Michael had a slower start at the box office. It opened with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 1 and only 7% occupancy despite releasing in more than 3,000 shows. However, the film picked up strongly over the weekend, earning Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.85 crore on Sunday.

The music, nostalgia factor and emotional storytelling have helped the film sustain beyond its opening week.

Prada 2 opened with stronger initial occupancy and urban buzz. The sequel collected Rs 3.80 crore on Day 1 with 1,600 shows, followed by Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.85 crore on Sunday.

Occupancy Comparison

Michael's occupancy journey has been more unusual. The film started at 7% occupancy on Day 1 before improving to 19% on Saturday and 21% on Sunday. Its highest occupancy came much later during the second weekend, touching 47% on the second Friday and 43% on the second Saturday.

Prada 2 opened much stronger with 36% occupancy on Day 1 and peaked at 37% on Day 2. However, weekday drops were sharper, with occupancy falling to 13-15% from Day 4 onwards. Day 9 morning occupancy currently stands at 17.11%.

Shows And Screen Count

Michael enjoyed a much wider release. It opened in over 3,200 shows and is still running in 843 shows on Day 16.

Prada 2 had a comparatively smaller release footprint, opening in around 1,600 shows and dropping to 541 shows by Day 9, due to its niche urban appeal.

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Region-Wise Performance

Michael has performed especially well in South Indian cities. Bengaluru leads Day 16 occupancy at 29%, while Chennai and Kochi remain strong at 28%. Mumbai and Hyderabad stand at 20%, while Kolkata reported the lowest occupancy at 8%.

For Prada 2, Pune has emerged as the strongest centre with 36% occupancy. Mumbai and Ahmedabad follow at 24%, while Bengaluru remains stable at 21%. Chennai and Kolkata continue to stay below 10%.

Audience Buzz And Reception

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael has benefited from audience praise for Jaafar Jackson's performance and resemblance to Michael Jackson, along with strong music-driven nostalgia.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2, directed by David Frankel, has largely attracted fans of the original film through the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. However, its theatrical performance has remained mostly limited to metro multiplex audiences.

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