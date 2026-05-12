Trisha Krishnan's Fee Soars To Rs 12 Crore Amid Thalapathy Vijay Buzz? Here's What We Know

Trisha Krishnan, one of South India's top-tier A-list stars, has reportedly become one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Her per-film fee has reportedly been hiked to Rs 12 crore, marking a significant milestone in her career spanning over two decades.

Trisha Krishnan's Fee Hike

According to recent reports, Trisha's per-film fee now stands in the Rs 10–12 crore range. This places her among the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema, reflecting her strong box office pull and consistent performances across Tamil and Telugu films. From reportedly earning just Rs 500 at the beginning of her career to commanding Rs 12 crore today, Trisha's journey is a testimony to her remarkable longevity in the industry.

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Significance Of Trisha's Fee Jump

Trisha Krishnan's fee hike not only reflects her strong screen presence and star power, but also signals a positive shift toward better pay parity for female actors. In an industry where gender pay disparity has long been a major topic of discussion, Trisha being named among the highest-paid actresses highlights the growing demand for female stars in lead roles, rather than being limited to supporting parts.

Renewed Spotlight

These reports have emerged amid heightened media coverage of the Tamil superstar following her recent public appearances with Vijay. The actress has been back in the limelight due to her on-screen and off-screen association with Thalapathy Vijay. Dating rumours, along with Vijay's political entry, have kept Trisha in the headlines. This renewed spotlight is believed to have further boosted her brand value.

Career Highlights

Trisha has delivered several notable performances in films such as the 'Ponniyin Selvan' series and one of her most recent films opposite Vijay, 'Leo'.

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Apart from films, Trisha enjoys a strong presence in brand endorsements. These collaborations reportedly contribute significantly to her overall net worth. Known for her dignified and graceful public persona, Trisha has largely stayed away from controversies throughout most of her career. This public image has helped her build a massive and loyal fan base across generations.

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