Trisha Krishnan Gets Emotional In Viral Video As Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, with long-time friend and co-star Trisha Krishnan getting emotional at the event.

Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony

The ceremony was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. It was attended by Vijay's family members, prominent film industry colleagues, and a large number of supporters. Trisha, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay, also attended the event.

In his address, the new CM outlined his vision for a 'new era' in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Expected To Release In Two Weeks: Producer Venkat Narayana

Trisha's Emotional Reaction

Trisha Krishnan, who has shared screen space with Vijay in several films, including 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', and 'Leo', was present for the milestone moment, with a video of the actor holding back tears as Vijay delivered his address going viral on social media platforms.

Aathi idhu epo....???? Trisha getting emotional by Vijay's speech today pic.twitter.com/T16K8ycBm6 — `` (@peekaboo_pr) May 10, 2026

Trisha was also seen warmly greeting Vijay's family members, including his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar. Footage from the event show the two sharing a brief hug before taking their seats in the front row.

Trisha arrived at the ceremony with her mother, Uma. She was seated in the VIP section with Vijay's family members. The actress opted for a graceful seafoam-green saree with a golden blouse. She styled her hair in an elegant bun and topped it with a white gajra. She accessorised her look with jewellery featuring red stones and kept her makeup minimal.

About Vijay And Trisha

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. The duo has worked together in several films, including 'Ghilli' (2004), 'Thirupaachi' (2005), 'Kuruvi '(2008), and the most recent one being 'Leo' (2023).

ALSO READ: Athiradi Paid Premieres From May 13: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All About Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Film

Their recent public appearances have sparked fresh speculation about a possible relationship. The duo was recently spotted together at a wedding, with reports claiming they arrived in the same car, further fuelling rumours of a relationship. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence and have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.