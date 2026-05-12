'Great Things Will Happen For Both Countries', Says Trump Ahead Of China Visit

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed enthusiasm for his upcoming state visit to China, calling President Xi Jinping a leader "respected by all" and promising that his trip to Beijing would yield major results for both nations.

Posting on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday, Trump wrote, "I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all. Great things will happen for both Countries!"

The post came hours after China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video on social media officially confirming the visit — and delivering a pointed message to Washington.

The video, shared ahead of Trump's arrival, urged mutual respect as the foundation of relations and concluded with a direct call to action: "China and the US must coexist peacefully. A ready and open China is right here. It is now for the US to choose the right course."

PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/EgZqGcqx6u — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) May 11, 2026

China's foreign ministry confirmed that Trump will pay a state visit from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping — marking the first visit by an American president to China in nearly nine years. The itinerary includes a welcome ceremony, a bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet.

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The agenda is expected to focus on trade negotiations, the ongoing US-Iran conflict, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. A delegation of American CEOs, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and those from Boeing and Mastercard, are also likely to accompany Trump on the visit.

The trip carries significant geopolitical weight. The state visit was originally planned for early April but was postponed due to the ongoing Iran war.

In April, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Beijing had given high-level assurances it would not transfer weapons to Iran, a breakthrough both sides credited to the personal relationship between Trump and Xi.

Still, expectations for concrete deals remain measured with White House spokesperson Anna Kelly saying Trump "doesn't travel anywhere without bringing deliverables home."

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