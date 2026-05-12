Actress Seerat Kapoor Slams Troll Calling Her 'Allu Arjun's Property' In Viral Reply

Actress Seerat Kapoor has sparked widespread appreciation online after hitting back at a misogynistic comment on her social media post. A troll referred to her as "Allu Arjun's property" in the comments section of her recent Instagram post, leading the actress to firmly reply to the objectifying remark.

Seerat Kapoor recently shared a glamorous picture of herself in a brown lacy outfit on Instagram. She captioned the post: "Entering the weekend like my own muse (star emoji)." Among the many comments, one user commented, "Allu Arjun Property" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Seerat Kapoor's Reply

Instead of ignoring the comment, Seerat responded directly with a strong and graceful message: "Adding a "(heart eye emoji)" doesn't make it sound any respectful Sir. A woman is never anyone's property. She's her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed."

ALSO READ | Gaurav Gera Dismisses Claims Ranveer Singh Used Multiple Vanity Vans On 'Dhurandhar' Shoot

While the remark was widely criticised for its objectifying tone, Seerat's reply quickly went viral, with people praising her for standing up against objectification and delivering a clear message on respect.

Seerat Kapoor responds to a comment calling her ‘Allu Arjun Property'

Photo Credit: Instagram

Backdrop Of The Comment

The comment comes from recent photos of Seerat Kapoor and Allu Arjun that went viral. The actress had shared pictures with the actor from a private jet where the two were seen posing together.

In a birthday post for Allu Arjun, Seerat posted a series of images along with a heartfelt note to the South Indian superstar. The note read, "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline. You've always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!" The post surprised many fans, as they were unaware of the close bond shared by the two actors.

ALSO READ | Trisha Krishnan's Fee Soars To Rs 12 Crore Amid Thalapathy Vijay Buzz? Here's What We Know

Seerat Kapoor And Allu Arjun - Upcoming Projects

Seerat Kapoor last featured in the JioHotstar web series 'Save the Tigers' and the films 'Bhamakalapam 2' and 'Manamey'. She also appeared in the special song ‘Ghallu Ghallu' from 'Usha Parinayam'. The actress currently has two projects in hand, 'Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam' and 'The Black Gold.'

Allu Arjun has Raaka in his lineup, a sci-fi film directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone. He also has a project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj in the works.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.