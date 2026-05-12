Gaurav Gera Dismisses Claims Ranveer Singh Used Multiple Vanity Vans On 'Dhurandhar' Shoot

Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller 'Dhurandhar' has landed in yet another controversy, this time with criticism directed at the lead actor. A social media post alleging Ranveer used multiple vanity vans during the film shoot has gone viral. However, actor Gaurav Gera, who also features in the film, has debunked the claims.

The Viral Controversy

The online debate began when a social media user shared screenshots from the end credits of 'Dhurandhar', which showed Ranveer Singh's character Hamza had been allotted three separate vans — listed as 'Hamza van', 'Hamza staff van', and 'Hamza normal van'. The post added: "Saw the credits of Dhurandhar, and looks like the rumours of Ranveer demanding multiple vanity vans were true as can be seen in the credits." Many people believed the claim to be true, leading to widespread criticism over what they called unnecessary extravagance.

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Gaurav Gera Backs Star

Gaurav Gera, who played a key role in the film, addressed the controversy during a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan for her YouTube video at his residence. When the topic came up, Farah Khan said, "What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad (Give him 5 more vanity vans after 'Dhurandhar')."

To this, Gera replied saying he had not seen multiple vanity vans on the set. He said, "Maine toh nahi dekhi itni vans (I didn't see these many vans)."

Farah smiled and responded, "De do agar chahiye bhi toh dedo usko." (Give it to him if he wants it.)

Ranveer's Playful Side On Sets

During the same interaction, Gera shared an incident that highlighted Ranveer Singh's playful personality. He said Ranveer instantly recognised him from their earlier collaboration in a 'Chutki' video. Gera narrated how Ranveer playfully teased him during a break. "We were sitting for 'Dhurandhar's' reading, which went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice, saying, 'Chutki, washroom jaayegi (Will you come to the washroom)?' He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful," said Gera.

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About 'Dhurandhar'

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' is a high-octane spy action-thriller based on an undercover agent, who goes by the name of Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles.

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