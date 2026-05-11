Ranveer Singh To Play Lord Shiva In 'The Immortals Of Meluha' Film Trilogy: Report

After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is reportedly gearing up for another massive cinematic venture — this time in the mythological fantasy space. According to Pinkvilla, the actor has acquired the adaptation rights to 'The Immortals of Meluha', the bestselling novel written by Amish Tripathi.

Trilogy Planned With Birla Studios

As per the report, the project is being developed under Ranveer Singh's production banner, Maa Kasam Film, in collaboration with Birla Studios. Ranveer Singh and Ananya Birla are actively working with the creative team on the screenplay, character arcs and world-building.

The makers are reportedly planning the adaptation as a grand-scale trilogy, with the long-term vision of building a larger cinematic universe around the story.

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Sources quoted by Pinkvilla revealed that, “Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe, and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films."

"The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028,” Pinkvilla quoted the source.

Cast And Crew

The report further stated that Ranveer Singh himself is set to play Lord Shiva in the trilogy. However, the remaining cast members have not yet been finalised. The makers are reportedly prioritising script development before moving ahead with casting and director discussions.

Pinkvilla reported that the director for the trilogy will only be locked once the screenplay reaches a certain stage. At present, the focus remains entirely on developing the material.

Ranveer Singh has reportedly acquired the rights to the franchise for a hefty amount, though the exact financial details have been kept confidential.

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Ranveer's Upcoming Projects

Before The Immortals of Meluha begins, Ranveer Singh is expected to shoot Aditya Dhar's next film from March 2027 and Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta, which is tentatively slated to start in August 2026.

If the trilogy moves ahead as planned, The Immortals of Meluha could become one of the most ambitious mythological film franchises attempted in Indian cinema in recent years.

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