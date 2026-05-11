Bhumi Pednekar Exits The Royals; Will Not Return Opposite Ishaan Khatter In Season 2

Netflix's Indian series 'The Royals' is heading in a new creative direction for its second season, with actress Bhumi Pednekar stepping away from the project.

Although the series was renewed shortly after its premiere, reports indicate that Season 2 will shift its focus towards the royal family's internal dynamics and palace, moving away from the romance storyline between Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter's characters.

Bhumi Pednekar Exits The Royals Season 2

According to a report from Mid-Day, the makers have decided to move away from the romance plot between Bhumi Pednekar's character, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, and Ishaan Khatter's Maharaj Aviraaj Singh. Instead, Season 2 is set to explore a broader family theme, focusing on the royal family and the palace world.

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The Mid-Day report quoted a source saying, "When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated [with the audience] was the family - Ishaan [Khatter], Sakshi [Tanwar], Zeenat, and the world of The Royals - which feels different. We left season one at an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season."

Bhumi Pednekar, who faced heavy backlash after the first season of The Royals, opened up in a Mid-Day interview and said the criticism affected her deeply. She said, "The noise became so loud that I couldn't hear my own creative voice anymore. When you are told every day that you don't look like yourself, it starts to seep in. I felt numb."

The source also revealed that Bhumi is focusing on other projects. "Bhumi is also set to feature opposite Imran Khan in what insiders describe as his long-awaited comeback film for Netflix. The project, currently under wraps, has been in development for some time. She is also expected to begin working on Daldal 2, a project that aligns more closely with the intense space she has increasingly gravitated towards in recent years," revealed the source.

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About The Royals

The Royals is a Netflix India romantic comedy drama series that follows the love story between Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi Pednekar) and Maharaj Aviraaj Singh (Ishaan Khatter), the charming heir of Morpur. Set against the backdrop of Indian palaces, the show explores romance, power struggles, family secrets, and royal traditions. The stellar ensemble cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Pandey, and others.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series showcases a modern take on royal romance, making it one of the most-watched Netflix shows of 2025.

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