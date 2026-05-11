Rs 3,000 Monthly For Women In Bengal: BJP Govt Set To Finalise Rollout From June

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to deliver one of its key manifesto promises in West Bengal and credit Rs 3,000 for women every month, as per NDTV reports on Monday.

The scheme, known as 'Annapurna Bhandar' will come into effect from June 2026 onwards.

BJP secured a landslide victory in the state, bagging 206 of 294 seats and steamrolling past the majority mark. The party toppled over the decades-old TMC (Trinamool Congress) rule in West Bengal and defeated supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The party has provided similar incentives in other states, including Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra's CM Laadki Bahin Yojana.

The Madhya Pradesh Government launched the Ladli Behna Yojana in 2023 to provide financial assistance to all eligible married women in the state. Under this scheme, the eligible women get Rs. 1,500 every month.

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Rekha Gupta's Delhi government has also launched programmes like Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, and Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Scheme which are expected to come into effect later this year.

Maharashtra's 'CM Laadki Bahin Yojana' follows a similar suit and provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women aged 21–65.

Unconditional cash transfer schemes for women have cropped up more and more in election manifestos. Till three years ago such programmes were only implemented in two states, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research.

The total expenditure of was expected to cross approximately Rs 1.7 lakh crore, as per the report, which was published in November 2025 — before BJP's victory in West Bengal.

Similar schemes introduced by other governments include INC's (Indian National Congress) Gruhalakshmi Scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 monthly financial assistance directly to the bank accounts (via DBT) of eligible women heads of households in Karnataka.

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