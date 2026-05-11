Anupam Kher Revisits DDLJ's Iconic 'Ja Simran Ja' Railway Track, Wants It Turned Into Tourist Spot

"Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi" — decades later, the dialogue still instantly takes Bollywood fans back to one of Indian cinema's most unforgettable moments. Now, actor Anupam Kher has returned to the very railway track connected to that legacy, revisiting memories from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge nearly 32 years after filming there.

Sharing an emotional video on Instagram, Kher reflected on standing once again at the location where the iconic Raj and Simran sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was shot. The actor described the experience as deeply nostalgic and emotional, saying the passage of time suddenly felt unreal.

“After 36 years, shooting at the same place was a deeply emotional and nostalgic experience... where we filmed the iconic Raj and Simran scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It didn't feel like so many years had passed,” Kher shared.

Directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut, DDLJ was released in 1995 and eventually became one of the defining romantic films of Indian cinema. Looking back, Kher admitted that while filming the scenes, nobody truly understood how deeply they would stay with audiences for generations.

“While shooting back then, I never imagined that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's scene would become one of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema. But perhaps that is the beauty of life... you understand the greatness of a moment much later,” he said.

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Beyond nostalgia, Kher also spoke about preserving iconic movie locations connected to Indian cinema history. He urged the Maharashtra Government to protect such places as part of the country's cinematic heritage and suggested the railway spot could even be developed into a tourist attraction for film lovers.

In the caption of his video, the veteran actor also remembered late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the warmth associated with that era of filmmaking. “Magic doesn't exist only in movies... it also lives in certain places,” he wrote.

Released in 1995, DDLJ followed Raj and Simran, two London-based NRIs who fall in love during a Europe trip before facing family opposition in India. The film won 10 Filmfare Awards, redefined Bollywood romance and continues its historic run at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre, making it the longest-running film in Indian cinema history. Its music by Jatin-Lalit and scenes like the climactic train sequence remain timeless for generations of movie fans.

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