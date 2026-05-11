Indian Hotels Q4 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise Over 14%; Dividend Declared

The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. saw a 14.8% YoY (year-on-year) rise in it net profit for the finanical results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company will pay a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share. The dividend will be disbursed wthin five days from the date of the company's upcoming annual general meeting.

The company's profit was at Rs 600 crore compared to the year ago period's Rs 522 crore. The firm's revenue was up 14% YoY to Rs 2,765 crore in comparison to Rs 2,425 crore in the preceding financial year. Its Ebitda (earnings before, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 13.5% YoY to Rs 973 crore compared the previous year's Rs 857 cror,e

The firm's Ebitda Margin was at 35.2% YoY from the year prior's 35.3%

Indian Hotels Q4 Results Highlights (Cons,YoY)

Net Profit Up 14.8% At Rs 600 crore Vs `522 crore

Revenue Up 14% At Rs 2,765 crore Vs Rs 2,425 crore

Ebitda Up 13.5% At Rs 973 crore Vs Rs 857 crore

Ebitda Margin At 35.2% Vs 35.3%

The Indian Hotels' Co. Ltd.'s share price saw a 1.75% downturn in its share price to trade at Rs 661.30 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.48% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Indian Hotels Declares Dividend As Revenue And Profit Rise; JBL Auto Margin Expands

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