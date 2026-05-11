Gir National Park Officials Issue Clarification On Rakul Preet Singh's Viral Video

Gir National Park authorities have issued an official clarification after Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh faced backlash on social media for allegedly walking in a restricted area during a jungle safari. A video of the actress walking near safari vehicles went viral, sparking outrage over possible violations of the safari rules.

Rakul Preet Singh, along with her team, visited the Gir National Park in Gujarat for a safari. A small clip showed the actress casually walking in what many people believed was inside the protected sanctuary area, the restricted region where visitors are not allowed to leave their vehicles.

With the clip quickly going viral, the internet argued that stepping out of safari vehicles in Gir Forest violates strict safety protocols designed to protect both visitors and the animals. Several users also questioned whether celebrities were given special privileges during the jungle safaris.

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Official Statement By Gir Forest Authorities

Following the widespread backlash online, Gir National Park officials released an official statement, clarifying that the incident did not take place inside the restricted sanctuary zone.

The statement read, "We have already issued a clarification regarding this video through our official Twitter handle. We clarified that the video is from outside the entry point of the Sasan Sanctuary. Every sanctuary has a designated entry point for visitors entering the protected area. The viral video was shot outside that point. Therefore, we clarified that the incident did not take place inside the restricted zone."

The alleged video being circulated is from outside the entry point of the Sanctuary area and not inside the restricted zone.@nkk_123 @choga_don pic.twitter.com/qeszY7YxJw — DCFSasan-Gir (@dcfsasangir) May 10, 2026

Explaining the situation where Rakul Preet is seen walking, the statement added, "As per the rules, once inside the sanctuary, no one is allowed to step out of their safari vehicle. In the viral visuals, she is seen outside the entry point area, after which she left and returned. Rakul Preet Singh had come with her team for a planned sanctuary visit. However, before entering the sanctuary, she experienced a medical issue. Due to this, her team took her back, and she did not enter the sanctuary premises."

Restating that no rules were broken, the officials said, "Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle."

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About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy film, a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a married man whose perfect life turns chaotic with new romantic angles.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

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