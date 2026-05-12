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Dixon Tech Q4 Results: Profit Sinks 36%, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Dixon Tech's revenue was Up 2.1% to Rs 10,511 Crore.

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Dixon Tech Q4 Results: Profit Sinks 36%, Dividend Declared; Check Record Date
Dixon Tech's revenue was Up 2.1% to Rs 10,511 Crore.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. saw a 36% YoY (year-on-year) decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Tuesday. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

The tech company's net profit was at Rs 256 crore, from the previous year's Rs 401 crore.The firm's revenue saw a 2% YoY increase to Rs 10,511 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 10,293 crore. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 8% YoY to Rs 10,511 crore compared to the preceding financial year's Rs 443 crore. The company's Ebitda margin contracted to 3.9% from 4.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-25.

Dixon Tech Q4FY26 Results  (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit Down 36% At Rs 256 Crore  Vs Rs 401 Crore
  • Revenue Up 2.1% At Rs 10,511 Crore Vs Rs 10,293 Crore
  • EBITDA Down 7.8% At Rs 408 Crore Vs Rs 443 Crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 3.9% Vs 4.3% 

Dixon Tech Q3FY26 Results

The company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 10,803 crore in Q3FY26, up 3% YoY from Rs 10,461 crore. EBITDA surged 37% YoY to Rs 546 crore from Rs 398 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 130 bps to 5.1% from 3.8%. Net profit (PAT) jumped 67% YoY to Rs 287 crore from Rs 172 crore.

Share price of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. saw a 5.89% downturn to trade at Rs 10,138 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.83% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Berger Paints Profit Surges 27%; Dixon Tech Profit Slumps 36%

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