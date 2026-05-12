ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Check Standings After Bangladesh Win Against Pakistan In First Test

Bangladesh's bowlers delivered a commanding performance to thrash Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test in Dhaka, sealing their third straight victory over their rivals following the 2-0 series sweep in 2024.

Nahid Rana starred with a fiery spell, dismissing Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before removing Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi to finish with 5 for 40 in 9.5 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets each, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings, chipped in with one scalp.

It is the first time that Bangladesh have managed to beat Pakistan at home. It is also their third successive victory over their Asian rivals in Tests after a historic 2-0 Test series win in Pakistan in 2024.

It is Bangladesh's first Test win in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. The outcome of the Test has resulted in Bangladesh leapfrogging Pakistan to rise up to sixth spot. Pakistan fell to seventh spot.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have both registered one win from three matches in the current World Test Championship cycle, but Bangladesh sit higher in the standings after suffering only one defeat compared to Pakistan's two losses. Bangladesh currently occupy the spot just below India in the points table, with a points percentage of 44.44, while India have 48.15 and Pakistan trail with 33.33.

Here is a look at the updated ICC WTC Points Table

Position Team Matches Played W L D Points Deducted Points % Points 1 Australia 8 7 1 0 - 84 87.50 2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 - 28 77.78 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 - 36 75.00 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6 Bangladesh 3 1 1 1 16 44.44 7 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 - 12 33.33 8 England 10 3 6 1 2 38 31,67 9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

West Indies are the only team yet to register a victory in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship.

After every team has played their allocated number of Tests in a World Test Championship cycle, the top two teams contests in the final to decide the World Test Champions. South Africa are the reigning World Test Champions.

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