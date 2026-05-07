ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams And More

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026, with teams from the region set to compete for a spot in the next global tournament. The qualifier will see cricket nations from the East Asia-Pacific region, including Papua New Guinea, Japan, Vanuatu, the Philippines, Indonesia, Fiji, the Cook Islands, South Korea and Samoa.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Date And Venue
The tournament is expected to be held over 10 days, with matches scheduled across Kōrogi Sports Park (Nisshin) & Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan.
The tournament will begin on May 8 and will run till May 18.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Format
The nine participating teams will be split into three groups of three, with the top two sides from each group advancing to a Super Six stage. The three teams eliminated from the group stage will then contest a tri-series to determine the lower final placings.
The top teams at the end of the Super Six stage will go to the semi-finals and a final, which will determine qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Groups
- Group 1: Japan, Fiji, Vanuatu
- Group 2: Samoa, Philippines, Indonesia
- Group 3: Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, South Korea
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule
Date
Match
Teams
Venue
Time (IST)
May 8, Friday
1st Match
Philippines vs Indonesia
Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano)
6:00 am
May 8, Friday
2nd Match
Fiji vs Vanuatu
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
6:00 am
May 8, Friday
3rd Match
Cook Islands vs South Korea
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
10:30 am
May 9, Saturday
4th Match
Indonesia vs Samoa
Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano)
6:00 am
May 9, Saturday
5th Match
Japan vs Vanuatu
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
6:00 am
May 9, Saturday
6th Match
South Korea vs Papua New Guinea
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
10:30 am
May 10, Sunday
7th Match
Samoa vs Philippines
Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano)
6:00 am
May 10, Sunday
8th Match
Japan vs Fiji
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
6:00 am
May 10, Sunday
9th Match
Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands
Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin
10:30 am
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Super Six Stage
The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage. Sano International Cricket Ground will host all six matches between May 12 and 18.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Where to watch
Matches from the East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026 are likely to be streamed live on ICC's official digital platforms, including the ICC website, ICC.TV and app.
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