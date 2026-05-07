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ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams And More

The top teams at the end of the group stage will go to the semi-finals and a final, which will determine qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

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ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams And More
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026, with teams from the region set to compete for a spot in the next global tournament. The qualifier will see cricket nations from the East Asia-Pacific region, including Papua New Guinea, Japan, Vanuatu, the Philippines, Indonesia, Fiji, the Cook Islands, South Korea and Samoa. 

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Date And Venue

The tournament is expected to be held over 10 days, with matches scheduled across Kōrogi Sports Park (Nisshin) & Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan.

The tournament will begin on May 8 and will run till May 18.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Format

The nine participating teams will be split into three groups of three, with the top two sides from each group advancing to a Super Six stage. The three teams eliminated from the group stage will then contest a tri-series to determine the lower final placings.

The top teams at the end of the Super Six stage will go to the semi-finals and a final, which will determine qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Groups

  • Group 1: Japan, Fiji, Vanuatu
  • Group 2: Samoa, Philippines, Indonesia
  • Group 3: Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, South Korea

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule

        Date

        Match

        Teams

        Venue

        Time (IST)

        May 8, Friday

        1st Match

        Philippines vs Indonesia 

        Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano) 

        6:00 am

        May 8, Friday

        2nd Match

        Fiji vs Vanuatu 

        Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 

        6:00 am

        May 8, Friday

        3rd Match

        Cook Islands vs South Korea 

        Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 

        10:30 am

        May 9, Saturday

        4th Match

        Indonesia vs Samoa 

        Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano) 

        6:00 am

        May 9, Saturday

        5th Match

        Japan vs Vanuatu 

        Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 

        6:00 am

        May 9, Saturday

        6th Match

        South Korea vs Papua New Guinea 

        Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 

        10:30 am

        May 10, Sunday

        7th Match

        Samoa vs Philippines 

        Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano) 

        6:00 am

        May 10, Sunday

        8th Match

        Japan vs Fiji 

        Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 

        6:00 am

        May 10, Sunday

        9th Match

        Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands 

        Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 

        10:30 am

        ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Super Six Stage 

        The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage. Sano International Cricket Ground will host all six matches between May 12 and 18.

        ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Where to watch

        Matches from the East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026 are likely to be streamed live on ICC's official digital platforms, including the ICC website, ICC.TV and app.

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