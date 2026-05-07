ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams And More

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026, with teams from the region set to compete for a spot in the next global tournament. The qualifier will see cricket nations from the East Asia-Pacific region, including Papua New Guinea, Japan, Vanuatu, the Philippines, Indonesia, Fiji, the Cook Islands, South Korea and Samoa.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Date And Venue

The tournament is expected to be held over 10 days, with matches scheduled across Kōrogi Sports Park (Nisshin) & Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan.

The tournament will begin on May 8 and will run till May 18.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Format

The nine participating teams will be split into three groups of three, with the top two sides from each group advancing to a Super Six stage. The three teams eliminated from the group stage will then contest a tri-series to determine the lower final placings.

The top teams at the end of the Super Six stage will go to the semi-finals and a final, which will determine qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Groups

Group 1: Japan, Fiji, Vanuatu

Group 2: Samoa, Philippines, Indonesia

Group 3: Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, South Korea

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Schedule

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST) May 8, Friday 1st Match Philippines vs Indonesia Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano) 6:00 am May 8, Friday 2nd Match Fiji vs Vanuatu Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 6:00 am May 8, Friday 3rd Match Cook Islands vs South Korea Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 10:30 am May 9, Saturday 4th Match Indonesia vs Samoa Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano) 6:00 am May 9, Saturday 5th Match Japan vs Vanuatu Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 6:00 am May 9, Saturday 6th Match South Korea vs Papua New Guinea Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 10:30 am May 10, Sunday 7th Match Samoa vs Philippines Sano International Cricket Ground, Kanto (Sano) 6:00 am May 10, Sunday 8th Match Japan vs Fiji Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 6:00 am May 10, Sunday 9th Match Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 10:30 am

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Super Six Stage

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage. Sano International Cricket Ground will host all six matches between May 12 and 18.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026: Where to watch

Matches from the East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2026 are likely to be streamed live on ICC's official digital platforms, including the ICC website, ICC.TV and app.

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