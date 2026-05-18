Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Granted Interim Bail After Father's Death

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail till June 2 to Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror-funding case, following the demise of his father.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the court granted interim relief to enable Rashid to attend the burial and perform the customary rites and ceremonies related to his father's death.

Earlier, he had also been granted interim bail to visit his father while he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

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A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain directed that Rashid would remain under strict security supervision during the bail period, reports said.

The court ordered that at least two police personnel in plain clothes would accompany him throughout the journey from Tihar Jail to Srinagar and back.

The bench further clarified that Rashid would only be allowed to visit the burial ground or a place of worship and would not be permitted to travel elsewhere during the interim bail period.

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Rashid, an accused in a 2017 terror-funding case being investigated by the NIA, has been in judicial custody since his arrest in 2019. The agency has alleged that he funded separatist and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

In March 2022, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others under various sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and sedition, besides provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

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