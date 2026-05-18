US-Iran Peace Negotiations To Restart? Pakistan Shares Tehran's Revised Proposal With US

Pakistan on Monday shared a revised Iranian proposal with the United States aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East, even as peace talks appeared to remain stalled, a Pakistani source told Reuters .

The development comes amid Trump issuing a stark warning to Iran, saying that Tehran faces devastating military consequences if it fails to come forward with a credible offer to end the ongoing war.

"We want to make a deal. They are not where we want them to be. They will have to get there or they will be hit badly, and they don't want that," Trump said.

The source's assessment of the diplomatic situation was notably bleak. "We don't have much time," the source said when asked whether there was sufficient time to close the gaps between the two sides, adding that both countries "keep changing their goalposts," according to Reuters.

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The disclosure came on the same day Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed on two separate fronts that diplomacy had not entirely collapsed.

Al Jazeera reported that spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed talks between Iran and the US are continuing through Pakistan as the mediator, with both Tehran and Washington having sent comments on Iran's recent proposal.

In a separate development reported by Al Jazeera, Baghaei said Iranian and Omani technical teams had met in Oman last week to negotiate a safe transit mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz under international law, with expert-level discussions set to continue the following week.

The diplomatic activity unfolds against a deteriorating security picture. The war began on February 28, 2026 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by a conditional ceasefire on April 8.

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The US imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports from April 13, with the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20% of global petroleum passes — remaining effectively closed.

Trump has warned Iran that the "clock is ticking" and convened his national security team this week to discuss military options.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan, citing an unnamed security official, reported that Israel would join any new U.S. strikes and target Iranian energy infrastructure, with Channel 12 reporting the Israeli military has been placed on high alert, according to Al Jazeera.

The Pakistani source's warning that "we don't have much time" captures the razor-thin margin within which diplomacy is now operating.

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