Xiaomi 17 Max Specs, Features, Price — What To Expect At May 21 Launch

Xiaomi has confirmed that the fifth model in its latest flagship series — Xiaomi 17 Max — will launch in China on May 21. In a Weibo announcement, Xiaomi announced the smartphone will debut at 7 p.m. local time, which is 4:30 pm IST. The Xiaomi 17 Max will join its siblings that were released earlier: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. While an India launch date for the 17 Max is yet to be announced, tech insiders expect it will arrive in the country in May itself.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specs And Features

Xiaomi had earlier shared key features and details regarding the 17 Max, including its design and available colour options in China. The Indian variant is expected to mirror most of the specs of the Chinese version.

Powering the Xiaomi 17 Max will be the flagship-grade chipset from Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which should deliver excellent performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday tasks.

It will feature the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series — an impressive 8,000mAh cell — supporting 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging for quick and convenient top-ups.

For photography, the Xiaomi 17 Max will boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system. Its squircle camera island will house a powerful 200MP primary camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it will get a 32MP camera housed in a hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calls.

In terms of design, the phone is expected to feature a premium metal frame. It will sport a large 6.9-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED display that promises smooth refresh rates and vibrant visuals, along with robust IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

In China, the Xiaomi 17 Max is confirmed to arrive in three colours — black, blue, and white — although this may change in the India launch.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity, stereo speakers, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and X-axis haptic feedback are among other features expected.

Xiaomi 17 Max Price (Expected)

Xiaomi 17 Max's price in China is expected to start at around CNY 5,199 (around Rs 73,540), as per notable tech tipster Digital Chat Station.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy M47 Specs, Features, Price In India Tipped, Could Launch Soon Along With Galaxy F70 Pro

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