Twisha Sharma Death Case: Police Announces Reward For Absconding Accused, Multiple Teams Formed

The Bhopal police have launched a massive search operation to trace an absconding lawyer following the death of his 33-year-old wife, Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area on May 12, as per the media reports.

According to investigators, Sharma had met the accused, Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh, through a dating app in 2024 before the couple married in December 2025.

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Bhopal ACP Misrod Rajneesh Kashyap said that a case has been registered at Katara Hills police station in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused. He said multiple police teams have been deployed, rewards are being announced, and technical evidence, along with other leads, is being used to locate the accused, as per PTI.

The Bhopal police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of dowry harassment and murder leveled against the absconding lawyer husband and his mother, a retired judge, following Twisha Sharma's death.

In response to the allegations, the mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, has claimed that her daughter-in-law suffered from drug addiction and frequent mood swings, India Today reported.

Kashyap added that the matter remains under investigation, with the SIT gathering all relevant evidence and examining new facts emerging during the probe. He further stated that Twisha Sharma's family has requested a second post-mortem examination and has submitted a written application to the Bhopal Police Commissioner, while also planning to move the court.

According to the post-mortem report received by police, the cause of death has been identified as “ante-mortem hanging,” reported ANI.

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A final Instagram message sent by Twisha Sharma, who was two months pregnant, to a close friend just hours before her death has surfaced. In the heartbreaking exchange, Sharma reached out to her friend Minakshi, expressing severe distress.

"I am trapped, bro. Baas tu mat phasna (Just, don't get trapped yourself). Can't talk much. I'll call when the time is right," Twisha wrote.

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