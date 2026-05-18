Twisha Sharma Death Case: What Noida Woman, An MBA Graduate, Told Friend In Her Last Message On Chat

Days before she was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal, 33-year-old Twisha Sharma sent a chilling final message to a close friend — one that her family says captured the desperation of her final days.

It was among the last communications she shared before her death — a case that has since triggered protests, a police investigation and national outrage.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after her wedding.

'I Have Been Under Anxiety'

In a chat dated May 7 with a friend on WhatsApp, Twisha spoke about feeling anxious and uncertain about her life, NDTV reported.

"I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are," she wrote.

She also warned her friend against rushing into marriage, saying, "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. (Don't rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully. For now, that's all I'd say.) Call you sometime soon."

Her friend responded with concern, asking her to call and saying, "I hope you are okay. Love you too. I am worried about you."

Twisha replied, "Main theek hoon. Mujhe bas ghar ki bahut yaad aati hai. Teri yaad aati hai." (I'm fine. I just miss home a lot. I miss you.)

It was Twisha's one of the last communications with her friends.

Photo Credit: NDTV

In another chat on Instagram, Twisha appeared more distressed. "I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. You just make sure you don't get stuck.) Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right," she wrote.

Her friend replied: "I am worried about you. I love you so much."

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Who Was Twisha Sharma

Twisha was originally from Noida, had won the Miss Pune crown in 2012 and, reportedly, appeared in two films.

She held an MBA degree and had worked with a multinational corporation before her marriage. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two met on a dating application.

Samarth is the son of retired district judge Giribala Singh.

The Night She Died

According to NDTV, Twisha's family said she called her mother around 10:05 p.m. on the night of May 12 and described the harassment she was facing, but abruptly cut the call when her husband entered the room.

At around 10:15 p.m., the family contacted the mother-in-law, who checked on Twisha and five minutes later informed them she was "not breathing."

The family alleged she was taken to hospital only around 11:30 p.m., despite the hospital being close to the residence. Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal declared her brought dead.

The preliminary post-mortem report, indicated death by hanging but also noted "multiple antemortem injuries possible due to blunt force" on her body, and revealed she had undergone a medical termination of pregnancy approximately one week before her death.

Family's Allegations

WhatsApp chats show Twisha telling her mother days earlier: "Maa, please come to take me. I don't think Samarth wants me anymore… I will go crazy here. I can't handle this anymore."

Her brother, Army Major Harshit Sharma, alleged that her in-laws had forced her to terminate her pregnancy by questioning the child's legitimacy and subjecting her to relentless pressure. Twisha's mother Rekha Sharma alleged in a statement that her daughter was "subjected to continuous mental cruelty, emotional harassment, physical abuse, unnatural sex, forceful drug abuse and dowry-related pressure after marriage".

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Investigation

Bhopal police have registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh under charges, including dowry death and dowry harassment. A six-member SIT has been constituted to probe the case. Samarth Singh is currently absconding since then as his anticipatory bail is scheduled for Monday.

The family of Twisha has refused to accept her body demanding Court's assurance of justice. Her body is still in Bhopal Mortuary.

Twisha's family has staged protests outside the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence, demanding a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and transfer of legal proceedings outside the state.

Note: This article covers a case involving alleged suicide and harassment. If you or someone you know is in distress, please reach out to call at 9152987821.

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