Nifty Next 50 Rejig's Inclusions, Exclusions Include Wipro, Indian Hotels, Zydus Wellness, Says Axis Capital

The upcoming Nifty Next 50 index rejig could see potential inclusions of Wipro, Polycab India, Hitachi Energy India, Indian Bank, and ICICI Prudential AMC resulting in inflows of $212 million, according to domestic brokerage Axis Capital.

On the other hand, the rejig could also result in potential fund outflows worth $202 million from the index according to the brokerage.

Potential Inclusions

Wipro (WPRO)

Polycab India (POLYCAB)

Hitachi Energy India (POWERIND)

Indian Bank (INBK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICIAMC)

Potential exclusions

Indian Hotels Company (IH)

REC (RECL)

Shree Cement (SRCM)

Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIFE)

Lodha Developers (LODHA)

Analysts at Axis Capital added, "Based on the methodology and the prevailing prices as on 15‑May‑2026, we expect the following changes." The flows are based on assumed benchmark fund AUMs of $2.7 bn.

Wipro shares have declined 10.36% over three months, mirroring continued pressure on IT services stocks. Polycab India has rallied 20.5%, supported by strong demand trends and execution momentum. Hitachi Energy India shares have surged 44% in three months on sustained power and grid capex optimism.

Over three months, Indian Bank is down 13.54%, reflecting profit booking across PSU banking names, whereas ICICI Prudential AMC shares have gained 4.36%, showing relative stability amid volatile market conditions.

Amid the exclusions, Indian Hotels Company has slipped 7% over three months amid profit taking after a strong rally.

REC shares are down 5%, tracking broader weakness in PSU finance stocks. Shree Cement has also declined 6.25%, weighed down by margin and demand concerns.

Zydus Lifesciences shares have jumped 25%, driven by stock‑specific triggers and renewed buying interest. Lodha Developers has also risen 23.20%, outperforming on sustained strength in real estate names.

ALSO READ: BSE In, Wipro Out: Nifty 50 Rejig May Trigger $657 Million Inflows, Says Axis Capital

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