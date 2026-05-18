Kerala CM Swearing-In Today: Full List Of Ministers Joining VD Satheesan Cabinet

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan on Sunday unveiled a 20-member cabinet ahead of the new government's swearing-in ceremony. The cabinet includes 14 first-time ministers, along with two women and two Scheduled Caste representatives.

Satheesan said the selections were finalised after discussions with alliance partners. During discussions, the focus was on keeping social and regional representation in mind before submitting the list to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan.

ALSO READ: Kerala: UDF Finalises Cabinet List, CM-Designate Satheesan Meets Governor

In the 20-member United Democratic Forum (UDF) Cabinet, the Congress has secured 11 ministerial berths. These include Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju and O.J. Janeesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will attend Satheesan's swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Chief ministers from Congress-ruled states are also expected to attend the event at Central Stadium.

There is no confirmation yet on whether Sonia Gandhi will attend. The Congress party has also invited newly elected CM of Tamil Nadu, Vijay. In the recently held polls, the UDF won 102 of the 140 Assembly seats, with the Congress securing 63 seats.

Full List Of Ministers Joining VD Satheesan Cabinet:

— Ramesh Chennithala

— Sunny Joseph

— K. Muraleedharan

— A.P. Anil Kumar

— P.C. Vishnunadh

— T. Siddique

— Bindu Krishna

— K.A. Thulasi

— Roji M. John

— M. Liju

— O.J. Janeesh.

— P K Kunhalikutty (IUML)

— N Shamsuddin (IUML)

— K M Shaji (IUML)

— P K Basheer (IUML)

— V E Abdul Gafoor (IUML)

— Mons Joseph (Kerala Congress)



— Shibu Baby John from Revolutionary Socialist Party

— Anoop Jacob from Kerala Congress (Jacob)

— CP John from Communist Marxist Party (CMP)

The first-time ministers in the new cabinet include C P John and IUML leaders N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer and V E Abdul Gafoor, and Congress' P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, among others.

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