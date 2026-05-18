Gland Pharma Stock Rallies 13% In Trade Today — Here's Why

Shares of Gland Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are buzzing in trade on Monday, rallying as much as 13% on the back of a stellar fourth quarter earnings. The stock is trading at Rs 2,098, accounting for gains of around 12.2% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 1,868.

The positive momentum surrounding Gland Pharma comes on the back of the company's Q4FY26 results, where the company was able to double its net profit while revenue gained 22% on a yearly-basis.

The stellar numbers for Gland Pharma were largely driven by a combination of factors, including strong US traction led by new launches and GPO contract wins. The company also saw higher contribution from CDMO projects boosted revenue and margins.

Favourable product mix supported margin expansion while operating leverage and cost optimisation aided profitability, adding to the positive results in the March quarter. In addition, the company launched key products like Dalbavancin and multivitamins, which further drove performance.

As far as outlook is concerned, Gland Pharma has guided for FY27 revenue growth at 12-13%, driven by launches and CDMO while growth is expected to accelerate to around 15% in FY28 and 19-20% in FY29.

Margins are also expected to sustain at a consolidated level of 25-25%, with base business margins being guided at 33-35%.

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