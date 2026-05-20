PTC India Shares Slide Nearly 9% After Q4 Profit Dip

Shares of PTC India fell nearly 9% after the opening bell on Wednesday, May 20 as the company announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26, reporting a 69.3% drop in net profit.

PTC India shares tumbled up to 8.78% to Rs 188.95 apiece. The scrip was trading 6.88% lower by 9:38 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.40%.

The company announced the January-March quarter results for FY26 after the trading hours on Tuesday, May 19.

In Q4FY26, PTC India's net profit dropped 69.3% to Rs 105 crore from Rs 343 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 33.3% to Rs 3,898 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26 from Rs 2,924 crore in the same quarter previous year.

In terms operations, EBITDA fell 6.9% to Rs 145 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 156 crore in Q4FY25. In addition to quarterly results, the company declares a final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share for FY26.

"Recommended a Final dividend @ 55% i.e. Rs. 5.5/- per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, to the shareholders for their approval," an exchange filing read.

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for final dividend will be intimated separately in compliance with the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations. The final ivdidend, if approved by the shareholder at the Annual General Meeting, shall be paid within the statutory timelines, PTC India said.

PTC India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 33.3% at Rs 3,898 crore versus Rs 2,924 crore.

EBITDA down 6.9% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 156 crore.

EBITDA margin at 3.7% versus 5.3%.

Net profit down 69.3% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 343 crore.

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share and will mull monetisation of its investment in arm PTC India Financial Services.

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