KKR vs MI: Rain Threat? Check Kolkata Weather Forecast Ahead Of IPL Match At Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians meet at Eden Gardens on Wednesday in a high-stakes clash with vastly different motivations for the two sides. KKR are sitting eighth on the IPL 2026 points table and defeat would officially end their playoff hopes, while MI arrive in Kolkata already eliminated from contention and playing only to avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings.

However, with thunderstorms and lightning forecast across West Bengal, the possibility of interruptions has added another layer of intrigue to a high-pressure encounter.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Kolkata is expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning on May 20, with scattered evening showers forecast across the region. While the probability of a complete washout remains low, passing showers could still lead to brief interruptions during the match, while the high humidity is also expected to bring dew into play later in the evening.

Temperatures during match hours are expected to hover between 30°C and 33°C, with humidity levels rising to as high as 85%, setting up an extremely muggy evening at Eden Gardens.

The dew could be a major influence in the second innings, with the outfield and ball likely to get significantly wetter later in the night. The toss will once again become a major tactical advantage, with the captain winning it expected to opt to bowl first.

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The stakes in this match are particularly high for Kolkata Knight Riders. Sitting eighth on the table with 11 points from 12 matches, KKR are in must-win territory, while also depending on other results going their way as they attempt to make a late dash for the final remaining playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are placed ninth with just eight points and have already been eliminated from top-four contention. However, the five-time champions still have an opportunity to disrupt the playoff ambitions of one of their long-time rivals.

KKR enter the contest in strong form after winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing saw them defeat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs at Eden Gardens after posting a massive 247/2.

Finn Allen starred with a destructive 93 off 35 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 82 off 44. Cameron Green added late acceleration with an unbeaten 52 off 28, while Sunil Narine marked his 200th IPL appearance with a Player of the Match performance, posting figures of 2/29.

Mumbai Indians also head into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting victory. MI defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in Dharamshala after successfully chasing down 201.

Tilak Varma anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 33 balls, while Ryan Rickelton provided early momentum with a rapid 48. Shardul Thakur also impressed with the ball earlier in the innings, returning figures of 4/39.

The two sides met earlier this season on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in one of the highest-scoring contests of the season. KKR posted 220/4 batting first, but MI responded with 224/4 to complete a six-wicket win with five balls remaining.

With KKR fighting to keep their playoff campaign alive, MI looking to play spoilers, and thunderstorms threatening to disrupt proceedings, Eden Gardens could be set for another dramatic IPL night.

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