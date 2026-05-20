'Parle Share Price', 'Melody Chocolate Price' — Google Searches Go Crazy After Modi Gifts Indian Toffee To Meloni

Internet searches linked to “Parle share price” and “Melody chocolate price” exploded on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted the popular toffee to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

A video of the two leaders from Rome shared by Meloni is going viral on social media, in which PM Modi can be seen handing out the Melody toffee to her.

Meloni posted on X: “Thank you for the gift,” and described Melody as a “very, very good toffee.”

The spike in online searches for "Parle share price" shows investors' potential interest in buying shares of Parle Products. However, Parle Products is not a publicly listed company, meaning its shares are not available for trading on stock exchanges.

This is not the first time that PM Modi and Meloni have made headlines for their diplomatic relationship.

During Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 Summit in 2024, Meloni shared a video with him on X and wrote, "#Melodi" - a hashtag that went viral online.

Responding to the post, Modi said: "Long live India-Italy friendship!"

The two leaders had also been seen taking a selfie during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023, which gained significant traction online. These repeated interactions came to symbolise the cordial relationship between the two leaders.

Modi's current Rome visit, the final leg of a five-nation European tour, has been the most personal yet. Meloni hosted a dinner for Modi and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal discussions.

In an unusual diplomatic gesture, the two leaders co-authored a joint article published in the media of both countries, marking a new chapter in ties. They described the relationship as having gathered "unprecedented momentum," evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy.

About Parle Melody

Parle Melody is a popular Indian toffee from Parle Products, widely recognised for its unique taste experience. The candy features a hard caramel outer layer with a rich chocolate filling inside. A Melody pack of 100 pieces is priced at roughly Rs 100 to Rs 300, depending on the retailer. Parle also makes other candy flavours like Mango Bite, Coconut Kiss, and Butterscotch Bite, but Melody remains an age-old favourite and one of the most popular chocolate toffees in the country.

What truly made it a cultural icon is the legendary tagline — "Melody itni chocolatey kyun hai?" — a question that has had the nation curious for over four decades, with Parle's cheeky answer always being: "Melody khao, khud jaan jao." Small, affordable, and instantly recognisable, it remains a staple in kirana stores and a staple of childhood nostalgia to this day. Now, it has reached Italy too.

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