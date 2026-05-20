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SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Ban Sale Of Liquor In Tetra Packs, Sachets

The Supreme Court has sought responses on a plea to ban alcohol sales in tetra packs and sachets, citing concerns over misleading packaging and public health.

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SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea To Ban Sale Of Liquor In Tetra Packs, Sachets
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to forthwith ban the sale of alcohol in packaging such as tetra packs and sachets.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi agreed to hear the petition filed by organisation 'Community Against Drunken Driving'.

Advocate Vipin Nair, appearing for the petitioner, said that definition of bottle was "vague" under the excise regime and some standardisation has to come in this regard.

"They are confusing fruit juice with liquor. They use photo of apple and the pack contains Vodka," he said, adding the State has the duty to protect the health of citizens.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to frame a policy applicable to all the states and Union Territories and to forthwith ban the sale of alcohol in packaging such as tetra packs and sachets.

It has also sought a direction to the Centre to frame a policy in respect of the states to amend their respective excise Acts, rules, and policies forthwith, adopting uniform definitions of "bottling" limited to glass containers or other visibly distinct receptacles.
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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