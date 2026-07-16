Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 Report Sparks Buzz Around Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Projects

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has gained fame as one of Bollywood's brightest young stars of successful films spanning multiple genres. As excitement grows over reports of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, fans are also looking forward to the actor's diverse lineup of upcoming projects, which includes fantasy comedies, romantic dramas, patriotic action films and sports entertainers.

Naagzilla

One of the most awaited projects of Kartik Aaryan is Naagzilla, which is a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is expected to present the actor in a never-before-seen comic avatar. The project has already generated curiosity for its unique concept, although further details about the story remain under wraps.

Anurag Basu's Untitled Musical

Kartik is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Anurag Basu for an untitled musical romantic drama. The film is expected to explore an emotional love story and marks the actor's first collaboration with the acclaimed director. The project has already emerged as one of the most-awaited romantic films in development.

ALSO READ | Tamannaah Bhatia Starts Filming Ragini 3 In London As Horror Franchise Returns To Theatres

Captain India

Another major project on Kartik's slate is Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin. Inspired by a real-life rescue mission, the patriotic action drama is expected to feature the actor in a heroic role. The film has been in development for some time and remains one of his high-profile upcoming releases.

Kabir Khan's Untitled Sports Drama

Following their collaboration on Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan and director Kabir Khan are reuniting for another untitled sports drama. The project has generated significant anticipation, with audiences eager to see the actor headline another performance-driven film under Khan's direction.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Recent reports have suggested that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 could be the next chapter in the popular horror-comedy franchise. Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become one of his most recognised on-screen characters, leading to speculation about his return. However, neither Kartik Aaryan nor the makers have officially confirmed the fourth instalment, and the project remains unannounced.

ALSO READ | 'I Have Lost All My Friends': Comedian Samay Raina's Hilarious Vegan Post Goes Viral Again

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.