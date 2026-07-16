'I Have Lost All My Friends': Samay Raina's Hilarious Vegan Post Goes Viral Again

Vegan diets have become increasingly popular among people looking to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle. As conversations around plant-based eating continue, comedian Samay Raina's 2021 Instagram post about trying a vegan diet has resurfaced online, mixing humour with a question many still ask today—can going vegan really help you lose weight?

The comedian, who is currently hosting the second season of India's Got Latent, had joked about trying a vegan diet for a month and the ending was classic Samay.

Samay's Viral Vegan Joke

In the post, Samay shared a photo of himself and wrote:

"I had decided to lose weight last month so I started eating only vegan food! It has been 30 days and I can already see the change in me. I have lost all my friends."

The joke quickly became popular among fans and is once again being widely shared on social media.

What Is A Vegan Diet?

While Samay's post was meant to be humorous, experts say a vegan diet can support weight loss when followed in a healthy way.

Veganism avoids all animal-derived foods. Experts say a balanced vegan diet based on whole plant foods may support weight loss and improve overall health, but simply going vegan does not guarantee results, especially if the diet includes processed, high-calorie foods.

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Samay's Return

After staying away from the spotlight following the India's Got Latent controversy, he returned earlier this year with his stand-up special Still Alive, which has crossed 68.6 million views on YouTube.

He later launched the second season of India's Got Latent, which is now streaming on Netflix and YouTube.

The comedian has also remained in the news for his legal battle related to the first season of the show. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed him to deposit Rs 3 lakh after finding that he had failed to comply with its earlier directions in a case linked to insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities.

Despite the controversy, Samay has continued performing stand-up and has successfully revived his popular comedy show.

ALSO READ: 'Took Court For A Ride': SC Slaps Rs 3 Lakh Penalty On Samay Raina, Warns Of Adding 'Another Zero'

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