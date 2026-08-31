Tata Inks Major Defence Deal With Javelin Joint Venture To Make Anti-Tank Missiles In India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV)-a partnership between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon-have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to co-produce the renowned Javelin anti-tank missile system in India. The agreement, announced on Aug. 30, establishes TASL as the prime partner for assembling and integrating the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) locally. The deal is being seen as a major boost towards the India-US defence cooperation.

Under the industry deal, TASL and JJV will explore the establishment of a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR and component production capabilities in India. This agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthen regional stability for the Indo-Pacific.

Supply Chain Synergy Across the Globe

Under the new framework, the co-production effort will bridge manufacturing across two continents. Key components will still be manufactured in the United States to sustain domestic jobs, while final assembly moves to India:

Sub-assembly kits will be produced at Lockheed Martin's facility in Troy, Alabama.

Guidance electronics units (GEUs) will be manufactured at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Arizona.

Final assembly and integration will take place at TASL facilities in India, expanding the country's high-tech manufacturing sector and defense workforce.

According to Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, the initiative brings critical assembly expertise into India's defense ecosystem. "Local assembly of the Javelin All Up Round will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven, combat-ready capability for the Indian Armed Forces," Singh said.

Bolstering Indo-Pacific Security

Beyond economic benefits and job creation in both nations, the partnership is designed to strengthen the global supply chain for the Javelin system amid increased worldwide demand.

Leaders from the Javelin Joint Venture emphasized the strategic implications of a locally sourced supply in South Asia. Rich Liccion, Vice President of the JJV and Program Director for Lockheed Martin Javelin, called the dedicated Indian facility a "pivotal step in ensuring a resilient supply chain" that also reinforces a stronger security architecture across the Indo-Pacific region.

Jenna Hunt Frazier, JJV President and Javelin Program Director at Raytheon, noted that the foundation will support faster fielding of the combat-proven weapon and sustained readiness for partner nations. The larger volume generated from the co-production model is also expected to help the U.S. government achieve economic order quantities, ultimately improving affordability. To date, the Lockheed Martin-Raytheon joint venture has produced more than 55,000 Javelin missiles and over 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units (CLUs).

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