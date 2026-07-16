Tamannaah Bhatia Starts Filming Ragini 3 In London As Horror Franchise Returns To Theatres

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has started filming Ragini 3, marking her first association with one of Balaji Motion Pictures' most successful horror franchises. According to Variety India, the actor is currently shooting in London, where the film's first schedule is underway.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Ragini 3 is being developed as a theatrical horror film aimed at audiences looking for a suspense-filled big-screen experience. While the makers have not revealed story details, production has officially begun with the overseas schedule.

London Schedule Marks Start Of Production

The London shoot marks the beginning of the film's principal photography. Additional, filming is expected to take place across multiple locations in the coming months.

The makers have kept the plot under wraps, but the film is expected to retain the franchise's trademark blend of supernatural horror, mystery and suspense. Ragini 3 also marks Tamannaah Bhatia's first appearance in the long-running horror series.

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A Popular Horror Franchise Returns

The Ragini franchise made its theatrical debut with Ragini MMS in 2011. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film starred Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala and emerged as a surprise commercial success.

The sequel, Ragini MMS 2, was released in 2014. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the film featured Sunny Leone, Parvin Dabas, Sandhya Mridul and Divya Dutta in key roles. It gained widespread popularity, with the song "Baby Doll" becoming a major chartbuster.

Following the success of the theatrical films, the franchise expanded to digital platforms with two seasons of Ragini MMS Returns, released in 2017 and 2019. The series featured actors including Riya Sen, Karishma Sharma, Divya Agarwal and Sunny Leone, continuing the franchise's signature mix of horror, mystery and suspense.

Release Date

According to Variety India, the makers are targeting a 2027 theatrical release for Ragini 3. While an exact release date has not yet been announced, the film is expected to arrive in cinemas after the completion of its ongoing production schedule.

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