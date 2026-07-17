ICC Sanctions Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz With 3-Month Ban For Breaching Anti-Doping Code

Mohammad Nawaz of Pakistan has been served a three-month ban by the International Cricket Council for breaching the Anti-Doping Code.

The spin-bowling all-rounder has accepted the punishment although the suspension will be reduced to one month if he successfully completes an approved substance abuse treatment programme, according to a release by the ICC on Friday.

The 32-year-old tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a substance of abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, following a doping test conducted after Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 7.

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Nawaz admitted to the anti-doping violation and established that the substance had been consumed out of competition and was unrelated to enhancing sporting performance.

The ICC imposed a three-month period of ineligibility, backdated to May 1, 2026, the date on which Nawaz voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension. Under the Anti-Doping Code, the sanction will be reduced to one month if he completes the ICC-approved treatment programme.

Having already served two and a half months under provisional suspension and agreed to undergo the treatment programme, Nawaz's provisional suspension has now been lifted. If he fulfils the treatment requirements to the ICC's satisfaction, he will not have to serve the remainder of the original three-month ban.

In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, all of Nawaz's results from Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands on February 7, as well as any subsequent matches played before May 1, 2026, have been disqualified.

Nawaz was last seen in action in April during the Pakistan Super League where he represented Multan Sultan. The T20 World Cup was the last time he was spotted on the international stage.

The slow left arm off-spinnerr, who also bats left handed, has represented Pakistan in six Tests, 44 ODIS and 98 T20Is and claimed 166 wickets across the three formats.

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