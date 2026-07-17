US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Sinks; Nasdaq Crashes 2% As Chip Stocks Selloff Worsens

US stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as investors dumped chip stocks amid mounting concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment boom, while escalating tensions in the Middle East added to market anxiety by driving oil prices higher.

At 9:34 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite plunged 564.08 points, or 2.18%, to 25,319.21, leading losses among the major US. benchmarks. The S&P 500 fell 86.81 points, or 1.15%, to 7,446.96 after the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 541.32 points, or 1.03%, to 52,011.65 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

(This is a developing story)

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