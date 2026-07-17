RCom Case: CBI Files Second Chargesheet; Books Netizen Engineering For Conspiracy, Misappropriation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a second chargesheet in its investigation into the alleged Reliance Communications Ltd bank loan fraud, naming Netizen Engineering Pvt. and its two directors, Anil Kalya and Tunu Sahu, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to the CBI, the chargesheet, filed before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai, accuses the three of criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation and cheating.

The agency alleged that Netizen Engineering, formerly known as Reliance Infocomm Engineering Pvt., was used by Reliance Communications as a pass-through entity for the wilful diversion of funds, resulting in wrongful losses to lending banks and corresponding gains for the accused and related entities, according to the CBI.

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The case was registered following a complaint by the State Bank of India. As per the FIR, the combined exposure of public sector banks and financial institutions in the case stands at Rs 19,694.33 crore, the CBI said.

The agency had earlier filed its first chargesheet on May 29 against 16 accused, including Reliance Communications, five of its senior executives and 10 bank officials. It said further investigation is underway to examine the role of other accused persons and additional aspects of the case.

The CBI also said it has registered seven FIRs involving Reliance Communications Ltd., Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and Reliance Telecom Ltd. based on complaints from public sector banks and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

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With the latest filing, the agency has submitted four chargesheets across the Reliance ADA Group investigations. It added that more chargesheets are expected as the probe progresses.

The CBI said six accused have been arrested so far in the Reliance ADA Group cases and all are currently in judicial custody. The investigation is being monitored by the Supreme Court, the agency added.

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