Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Profit Rises Amid Increase In Subscriber Base; ARPU Up Marginally

Leading telecom giant Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. reported a sequential increase in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June, according to the financial results announced by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Friday.

The telecom arm of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate logged a bottom-line of Rs 7,764 crore, compared to Rs 7,317 crore in the March quarter of FY26.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) increased marginally to Rs 215.6, compared to Rs 214 in the previous quarter on the back of a better subscriber mix and positive seasonality partly impacted by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers.

Subscriber base expanded to 533.3 million from 524.4 in the previous quarter. Per capita data consumption was 43.7 GB/month with total data traffic growth of 5% QoQ to 69.4 billion GB from 66 billion GB in Q4.

Monthly churn improved to 1.6% with net subscriber addition of 8.9 million during the quarter. Voice traffic softened slightly to 1.52 trillion minutes from 1.54 trillion minutes.

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Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms Limited, said, “Jio has established itself as a deep tech company and demonstrated the velocity of innovation across multiple advanced technologies. This is underlined by our strong patent portfolio which has been recognised globally."

He added that the company intends to use these technologies to offer a bouquet of services to every citizen of India and drive industry leading growth for many years to come.

Commenting on the upcoming IPO, Ambani stated, "as we embark on our next phase of journey to be a publicly listed company in India, we will continue to maintain our deep tech focus and democratise access to digital connectivity and digital services in India and globally."

RIL Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 5% to Rs 3.09 lakh crore versus Rs 2.94 lakh crore. (Estimate: Rs 3.01 lakh crore)

Ebitda up 8% to Rs 47,517 crore versus Rs 44,141 crore. (Estimate: Rs 46,367 crore)

Margin expand to 15.4% versus 15% (Estimate: 15.4%).

Profit up 23% to Rs 20,946 crore versus Rs 16,971 crore. (Estimate: Rs 20,451 crore).

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