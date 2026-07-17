Rohit Unhappy With BCCI's Decision To Move Past Him In ODIs: Reports

Rohit Sharma isn't happy with the decision of senior BCCI officials and the members of the selection committee to move on from him in the ODIs.

Indian cricket is rife with speculation that the former Indian captain's illustrious ODI career could be nearing its end. Multiple reports on Thursday claimed that the third ODI against England at Lord's on July 19 is likely to be the veteran's final appearance in India's 50-over setup, with the BCCI reportedly looking to build a younger squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit recently met with BCCI officials during the ongoing England series. The report claimed that the he was was "not happy" after being informed that the selectors intend to look beyond him following the conclusion of the series.

The meeting reportedly involved head coach Gautam Gambhir, with the selectors making it clear that their focus has shifted towards preparing a younger core for the next World Cup. One of the key reasons behind the move is to provide regular ODI opportunities to in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting for an extended run in the format.

An IANS report also quoted a BCCI source as saying that Rohit's future now rests entirely on his own decision, but that the selectors are firm on their stand of phasing out Rohit from the ODI setup.

"The selectors have decided that, henceforth, they will not select Rohit Sharma in ODIs. If he wants to bow out gracefully or chooses not to call it a day immediately, that is entirely his personal decision. However, the message is clear: the selectors will not pick him for ODIs after the game at Lord's on Sunday," the source told IANS.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Last Match? Decoding His Last 11 ODIs And Indian's Road To World Cup 2027

Rohit, who retired from Test cricket in May 2025 ahead of India's tour of England, will be over 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup is played. While his ODI form has remained respectable, the management appears keen to accelerate the transition towards a younger squad.

If the reports prove accurate, it be the end of Rohit's international career. The Mumbai batter quit T20Is soon after guiding India to the victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

It was bring down the curtain on one of the finest ODI careers in Indian cricket. The 39-year-old has scored 11,731 runs in 286 ODIs, establishing himself as one of the format's greatest openers. He also captained India in 56 ODIs, leading the team to the 2023 World Cup final and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title.

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