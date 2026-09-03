Godrej Consumer Share Price Falls 5% After New CEO Outlines FY27 Ambitions

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd shares are trading under pressure on Thursday following the company's recent strategic update outlining its FY27 ambitions. In an analyst call, Aasif Malbari presented a report of the past five years, the hits and misses, and a strategy to boost the company's volume growth. This comes three weeks after he took the reins from former CEO Sudhir Sitapati.

GCPL shares fell as much as 5.02% to a low of Rs 859.55.

ALSO READ: Godrej Consumer Holds Fast To FY27 Targets; Macquarie, Morgan Stanley Split On Near-Term Headwinds

Global brokerages have issued updated outlooks for the company, and while both Macquarie and Morgan Stanley note the FMCG major's impending inventory corrections and heightened marketing investments, their ratings reflect differing views on the stock's near-term execution risks.

Macquarie remains bullish on GCPL's growth trajectory, retaining an Outperform rating alongside a target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage emphasized that the company's FY27 targets remain firmly intact, even as it initiates a planned trade inventory correction.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating with a target price of Rs 1,204, noting that GCPL's medium-term ambitions and FY27 targets were thoroughly reiterated by management.

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