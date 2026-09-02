Google Rolls Out September Android Update With Motion Assist And Gemini Upgrades

Google has rolled out its September Android Drop, packing in a fresh set of features across Gemini, accessibility tools and Google Messages.

The update lets Gemini keep track of where users have placed everyday items, introduces a new Guided Vision mode in Gemini Live built for blind and low-vision users, and adds Motion Assist, aimed at easing motion sickness while using a phone in a moving vehicle.

Google Messages also picks up Google Keep integration for creating shared notes and new customisable chat themes.

Gemini Can Now Remember Where You Kept Things

Find Hub is picking up a way to track items that don't come with a built-in tracker attached to them. Users can simply tell Gemini where they've put something, and Gemini stores that information for later, complete with the option to attach a photo for reference.

Down the line, retrieving that item is as simple as asking Gemini where it is, or scrolling through the new remembered-items list inside Find Hub. Getting access to this requires a phone running at least Android 16, and it's currently limited to markets where both Gemini and Find Hub are already live.

ALSO READ | India Now Apple's Third-Largest iPhone Market By Volume

Motion Assist Targets Travel Sickness

Android 17 devices are getting Motion Assist, a small floating bubble that appears on screen and moves in response to the vehicle's motion. The feature is designed to reduce the mismatch between what users see on their screens and what their bodies feel while travelling, which can contribute to motion sickness.

The tool can either be pinned to Quick Settings for manual use or configured to switch on by itself, and users can customise the bubble's appearance, including its shape, colour and opacity.

Guided Vision Joins Gemini Live

Gemini Live now includes Guided Vision, built specifically to assist users who are blind or have limited vision by turning the phone's camera into a spoken-word guide to whatever's around them.

Google points to everyday scenarios where this could help, including deciphering tiny text on a product's packaging, reading a menu at a poorly lit restaurant, or simply figuring out what an object sitting on a table actually is.

When the camera angle isn't quite right, the assistant provides spoken guidance to help someone adjust it, whether that means moving the phone across the room or lining a specific object up in the middle of the frame. This feature is rolling out to phones running Android 9 and newer.

ALSO READ | Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Likely To Feature Fully Bezel-Less Display; Check Rumoured Design Update

Notes And New Looks In Google Messages

Google Messages is getting Google Keep integration. Tapping the plus button inside a conversation now opens the option to start a new note or pull in an existing one, something that could come in handy for shared to-do lists, holiday planning, or any other back-and-forth a group needs to keep track of.

Everyone in that chat thread can then jump in to view, edit, or add to the note together. Google says this feature has already started rolling out to users.

Separately, Messages is rolling out custom chat themes, letting people give individual conversations their own visual identity through different background wallpapers and colour palettes.

Users can pick from Google's pre-set options or upload a personal photo instead. While the app automatically matches the text bubble colours to the chosen background, users can also adjust the colours themselves.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.